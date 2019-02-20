NIG develops Brexit stock cover extension

It has been added to a number of lines following reports about companies increasing the level of stock-piling to prepare for the UK leaving the EU.

NIG has added a Brexit-related stockpiling extension to all of its products with stock cover.

The addition applies to all of those policies with a seasonal stock increase already in place.

The insurer detailed that at the point of claim, where the policy benefits from a seasonal increase extension, NIG is prepared to extend that extension to include the period 30 days before and after 29 March 2019.

It noted: “This additional period cannot be accumulated with any other period specified in the seasonal increase extension, which may run concurrently with this period.”

Automatic

Sonya Bryson, managing director, NIG said: “As a further demonstration that we understand UK businesses we’re automatically including an extension to our seasonal stock increase cover to include 30 days prior and post 29 March.

“This will provide some peace of mind for sum insured protection in case businesses have been stockpiling ahead of the decision on Brexit.”

The insurer claimed the move would take some of the uncertainty around Brexit away from customers and said the extension would be provided free of charge.

A statement confirmed: “No specific action is required by NIG brokers and NIG claims teams have been briefed about this one-off change.”

Stock-piling has been flagged as an issue for the insurance market as we approach the Brexit deadline day of 29 March.

