Markel adds legal expenses option for social welfare policyholders

Insurer highlights 109% increase in enforcement actions by Care Quality Commission.

Markel has rolled out a legal expenses option for policyholders covered under its social welfare policy.

The insurer detailed that the product will be offered within its social welfare package which caters for charities, care providers, social enterprises and not-for-profit organisations, including day and youth centres, children’s homes, mental health support and hospices.

According to the provider a more robust regulatory and legislative compliance environment has seen a marked rise in the number of enforcement actions taken by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) against operators in the social welfare sector.

Markel highlighted that 2017/18 saw 2,283 enforcement actions compared to 1,090 in 2015/16, a 109% increase.

The firm listed that the policy included:

Cover to mitigate any potential fines - whether found guilty or not - if an accident or incident occurs in the workplace and the HSE investigate;

investigate; Representation at the coroner’s court if an accident is fatal and a coroner or fatal accident inquiry commences;

Protection to appeal the decision, whether the CQC or Ofsted amend, alter or not renew the terms of the licence issued to operate;

or Ofsted amend, alter or not renew the terms of the licence issued to operate; Representation for member of staff in the event of a safeguarding enquiry resulting in a criminal prosecution of said member, providing there is a reasonable chance of obtaining a not guilty verdict.

Simon Fell, managing director for Markel, commented: “We have seen a dramatic increase in the legal and regulatory pressures within the care sector.

“There is now greater exposure for our policyholders and the option of legal expenses insurance offers the assurance of cover should the need arise.”

He concluded: “Legal expenses insurance also enhances our existing portfolio of services, including access to specialist care consultancy services and the Law Hub.”

