Accident Exchange rebrands as AX

Motor provider Accident Exchange has rebranded as AX and restructured the business to create operating divisions – AX Automotive and AX Innovation.

The organisation detailed that AX Automotive will focus on the growth of its credit hire business, broadening its market reach and continuing its focus on customer satisfaction, high quality service and frictionless process management for all its partners.

AX Innovation will concentrate on a growing suite of vehicle technology products (telematics and bespoke systems, asset recovery services, in-car cameras and day-insurance – all previously delivered by DCML and In-Car Cleverness), to create a business that provides innovative services to the automotive industry.

The business stated that the changes were made “after recording significant growth and a return to profitability in 2018”.

Lucy Woods, AX chief executive, commented: “Last year was a significant year of change. We achieved strong growth within our core automotive landscape, firmly established ourselves within the insurance sector and as a result returned to profitability.

“We now have a sound footing for the future and the rebrand forms part of that strategy.”

Accident Exchange works with various partners across the automotive and insurance industries, delivering a suite of products and services from credit hire to day insurance; from technology that integrates telematics, cameras and covert devices, from traditional fleet management software to bespoke management systems and data to fleet managers.

Woods added: “The two core pillars of exceptional customer care and innovative technologies will, naturally, remain front and centre of everything we do.

“However, by streamlining the brands as one we can deliver even greater agility, efficiency and revenue to all our partners and customers regardless of their individual business needs.”

