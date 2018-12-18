Reich Insurance develops headstone scheme

The scheme is available on a wholesale basis through partner intermediaries.

Reich Insurance Group has developed a funeral services scheme which is sold via headstone mason retailers and through wholesale partners.

The policy provides cover for damage to headstones and third party liability and is supported by the SchemeServe platform.

According to a statement the platform uses interactive technology to offer cover at the point of sale. Screens have also been installed at stonemasons around the UK, selling the cover as an add-on when headstones are purchased.

Compliance

Mark Costello, head of legal schemes at Reich Insurance commented: “This was a challenging brief; headstone insurance is sold at a highly emotive and sensitive time for the policyholder.

“We needed a technology solution that would present the cover simply and sensitively with as little ‘fuss’ as possible whilst maintaining complete compliance over the sales process.

“It took SchemeServe less than 14 days to get the scheme built and live and it delivers on all fronts. The service and delivery have been exemplary.”

John Price, COO of SchemeServe added: “It’s a morbid topic for sure, but an interesting project.

“It’s a very necessary cover that needs a technology solution that also provides a careful and considered approach to sales and marketing.”

