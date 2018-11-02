Pukka moves into private car

Van MGA Pukka Insure has added private car to its offering with capacity provided by QIC Europe.

Pukka Insure has launched private car adding to its existing commercial vehicle offering.

The Gibraltar-based MGA will now underwrite private car with backing from QIC Europe.

According to Pukka, which launched in 2016, its new product will follow a similar profile to commercial vehicle initially specialising on customers paying a slightly higher than average premium.

Fellow Freedom Services Group stablemate, Freedom Brokers ,will be the first broker offering Pukka Insure’s private car cover.

The business has been planning a private car move since its launch two years ago.

Pukka Insure chairman and founder, Sam White, said: “We’ve made absolutely no secret of our plans to move into private car, I’m delighted that we are now within a few days of going live.

“Since our launch in May 2016, we have invested a significant amount of resources into our commercial vehicle offering and we’ve learnt so much, we now feel that we’re in a very favourable starting position for private car.”

Home and SME

White also reiterated that Pukka is looking to expand further into new sectors.

She stated: “The plan is for private car to become the largest proportion of our GWP and in developing this line of business, we will be paving the way for future lines such as home and SME in 2019.”

Pukka has appointed James Blake as director of private car.

He described the move into private car as a logical step. “As a business we have collectively embraced a wide range of the new technologies available allowing us to offer our customers the best possible insurance solution for their needs,” he said.

“We are strategically putting systems in place to ensure we can merge InsurTech ingenuity with robust and secure methodology of a traditional and proven insurer, aiming to give both our customers and our partners the best of both worlds.”

Ethos

White also outlined her ambition to challenge the way in which traditional insurance has been processed.

“We are very conscious of growing the business without compromising on our ethos of transparent, non-discriminatory and equitable operations. We are known for being inclusive and we won’t be moving away from this.”

She added: “What we have learned in the past two years and the incredible team of talented individuals we have created will be central to ensuring the success of the additional lines of business.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.