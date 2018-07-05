Review: Markel's creative and media professional risks insurance

Richard Whitham, head of creative department, Vista Insurance Brokers, reviews Markel UK's product for the creative and media sectors

Product: Creative and media professional risks insurance

Underwriter: Markel UK

Commission Paid: Determined by broker arrangement

Coverage: Legal liabilities – professional liability; general liability; employment liability. Protection of assets – property damage, including media and computer equipment; fidelity; money and personal assault. Management risks – entity defence; employment law protection; directors and officers liability. Cyber and data risks – data/cyber loss (1st party); data/cyber liability (3rd party); network interruption.

Minimum Premium: £100+IPT to £200 (£100,000 to £1m LOI) for freelance media professionals. Increased minimum premiums for higher risk activities. Premium rated on turnover and activity split.

Excess: £250k – increased on turnover and activity split.

Contact: Product line manager, [email protected], 0113 261 5322; marketing executive, [email protected], 0113 261 5405

Key benefits

▶ Wide civil liability PI cover with breach of contract as standard.

▶ Emergency mitigation of loss – £10,000 if our prior consent cannot be reasonably obtained.

▶ Debt recovery helpline – specialist legal guidance and support on debt recovery issues (this can be used as a policyholder benefit irrespective of whether a PI claim emerges).

▶ PR crisis management costs £25,000.

▶ Indemnity to distributors and licensors (to meet contractual requirements for those who distribute your content).

▶ Automatic acquisitions cover (up to 15% of revenue).

▶ Cover for media regulatory and contempt of court proceedings (particularly relevant for publishers/journalists/authors).

▶ Cyber and employer helpline and guides (where these covers are bought).

Verdict

Richard Whitham, head of creative department, Vista Insurance Brokers, commented: “The product, transacted via the Markel online portal, although professional indemnity (PI) led is modular with the option to purchase other sections. These can be purchased for as little as £50 per module. As such the policy has the potential to be extended to form the basis of a comprehensive insurance package for a media/creative professional relatively cheaply. I have not reviewed the adequacy of these add-on coverages.

“Certain turnover levels, trades, activity splits, territories of working and jurisdictions will all trigger referrals when using the portal, worth bearing in mind if the quotation is time sensitive.

“The PI cover itself is broad and in line with what I would expect. Cover is provided on an any one claim basis, with worldwide (excluding USA/Canada) jurisdiction as standard and a wide civil liability basis of indemnity. The policy extends to include mitigation costs, unpaid/withheld fees and withdrawal expenses. The policy also automatically extends to provide indemnity to principals and distributors/licensors, which is a common request for customers working in these sectors.

“Some of the add-ons to the PI can be quite restrictive in their acceptance criteria, however, this is understandable due to the minimal premiums potentially charged for these covers.

“This is a broadly well put together product for the target audience. It seems to be competitively rated with a low cost entry point and has the potential to form the basis of a comprehensive package for those that require wider cover.”

Overall rating **** (4/5)