Tokio Marine Kiln unveils new cyber insurance

Tokio Marine Kiln (TMK) has launched Cyber Ctrl, an insurance and services policy designed to protect clients against the impact of cyber attacks.

The insurer detailed that the policy came with limits of up to $25m (£17.6m) or €25m.

It also listed the perils covered as including business interruption; reputational harm – such as PR costs and loss of customers; and administrative errors as a standard trigger.

TMK claimed that a number of the elements were frequently excluded from many cyber policies.

Partnerships

The provider has also teamed up with XCyber and Sytorus to deliver the product.

Through Cyber Ctrl, policyholders are provided with a monthly intelligence-based critical alert service revealing their cyber vulnerabilities provided in partnership with XCyber.

Policyholders can also access GDPR consultancy via partner Sytorus to help them prepare for new European data breach regulations that are coming into effect in May.

Hackers

Laila Khudairi, head of enterprise risk at TMK, said: “Malicious cyber-attacks are becoming increasingly sophisticated and common and no business is immune.

“Pre-empting the damage that can be caused by hackers and ensuring clients have the financial and practical support needed to deal with an attack or a breach is critical.”

