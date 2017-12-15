Acturis adds non-standard property MGA U-Sure to panel

U-Sure said it is the first non-standard property provider to be added to the platform.

Software house Acturis has added U-Sure to the platform and the managing general agent (MGA) will specialise in providing cover for unoccupied property.

The MGA offers insurance with multiple levels of cover for both residential and commercial property owners.

U-Sure advised in a statement that it is the first non-standard property provider to join the Acturis platform.

Strategy

U-Sure managing director Ben Coleman commented: “This is a logical step for U-Sure and compliments our growth strategy for 2018/2019.

“One of the advantages Acturis agents will have is the ability to place non-standard risks without the need for double key entering.”

Simon De Ferry, commercial product manager at Acturis, added: “Having U-Sure join the Acturis property owners e-trade panel is a great boost to our commitment to keep pushing the boundaries of what can be electronically traded.

“Having more specialist partners such as U-Sure on the panel helps widen the footprint of business our brokers are able to place more efficiently through the system.”

The products are due to go live on Acturis on Monday 17 December.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.