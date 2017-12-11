Das teams up with VM Insurance on recreational vehicle product
The bespoke product for campervans and motorhomes will be available to the broker market.
Das UK has partnered with VM Insurance to provide a bespoke breakdown scheme for motorhomes and campervans.
According to a statement from Das the new product is designed to meet the breakdown needs of these vehicle users by providing UK and European breakdown cover, as well as commercial legal protection for policyholders.
Growth
Darren Weekes, head of broker at DAS UK Group said: “In response to the rapid growth of the sector we have worked in partnership with VM Insurance to develop a specialist insurance product that caters specifically for motorhome and campervan owners.
“This new offering will provide a great product for customers in what is a burgeoning sector.”
Commenting on the collaboration, Peter Cue, managing director at VM Insurance, added: “We are delighted to be working with Das and look forward to a long and positive relationship.”
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
More on Products
POLL: BLUEFIN'S £4M FCA FINE
Most read
- Bluefin’s £4m fine should serve as “wake-up call” for brokers, say experts
- The stats: December 2017 - The Acturis Premium Index
- Axa picks Martin Kilshaw to lead in Manchester
- Review of the year: February 2017
- David Bruce leaves Ardonagh Group
- Liberty moves UK insurance company to Luxembourg
- Sedgwick buys Cunningham Lindsey