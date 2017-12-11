Das teams up with VM Insurance on recreational vehicle product

The bespoke product for campervans and motorhomes will be available to the broker market.

Das UK has partnered with VM Insurance to provide a bespoke breakdown scheme for motorhomes and campervans.

According to a statement from Das the new product is designed to meet the breakdown needs of these vehicle users by providing UK and European breakdown cover, as well as commercial legal protection for policyholders.

Growth

Darren Weekes, head of broker at DAS UK Group said: “In response to the rapid growth of the sector we have worked in partnership with VM Insurance to develop a specialist insurance product that caters specifically for motorhome and campervan owners.

“This new offering will provide a great product for customers in what is a burgeoning sector.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Peter Cue, managing director at VM Insurance, added: “We are delighted to be working with Das and look forward to a long and positive relationship.”

