Ascent introduces nil deductible cyber policy for SMEs
Managing general agent (MGA) Ascent Underwriting has launched nil deductible/zero excess options for its cyber policies for SMEs.
According to the MGA the cover will be available to all new and renewing SME clients that opt to use its panel of service vendors in the event of a claim.
The panel consists of specialists in breach response, computer forensics and legal counsel, enabling incidents to be resolved swiftly and equitably at minimal cost, it said.
Claims
Gareth Tungatt, chief underwriting officer at Ascent, commented: “Ascent has built significant data sets regarding the management of claims during the last five years.
“Offering clients nil deductible policies and access to our expert partner vendors ensures they incur zero cost at the point of claim, while receiving the best possible advice that allows claims incidents to be closed down as swiftly as possible.”
To push its nil deductible offering, Ascent will use Optio, a proprietary quote-and-bind platform which, the MGA advised, conducts granular-level analysis that supports the business in an underwriting risk.
