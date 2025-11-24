 Skip to main content
HNW brokers risk relationships turning “transactional” due to workloads

Swift, Humphray, Watkins, Cheney, Pullich, Sessions and Nash

Many high net worth brokers are failing to engage with clients as much as they should because they are over-stretched, lack confidence and time poor, creating relationships that are merely transactional.

That was one of the conclusions of the panel ‘Hidden gaps: The underinsurance crisis in high net worth portfolios’ at Insurance Age’s High Net Worth Forum last Thursday (20 November) in London.

Darren Humphray, managing partner, private clients at Partners&, pictured second left, said: “Over the last couple of decades I must have interviewed some four or 500 candidates in the private client space who were looking at their options in terms of career progression and/or flexibility around work.

“And

