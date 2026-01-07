Home premiums flatten in Q4 – Pearson Ham

Combined home buildings and contents premiums slipped marginally in the fourth quarter of 2025 but the nearly flat results signalled a significant shift from the sharper cuts earlier in the year, according to the latest research by Pearson Ham.

The 0.8% average decline in the last quarter of the year was far less than the 3.8% fall in Q2 and 4.9% drop in Q3.

The consultants noted however that the latest downward movement marked the fifth consecutive quarter of home insurance deflation.

