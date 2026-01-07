Car premium reductions start to ease

The average cost of comprehensive car insurance in the UK has dropped by £111 (13%) over the previous 12 months to £726, according to the latest data from Confused/WTW.

The three months to November saw just a 1% fall in premiums and was the smallest quarterly cut since the downward trend started in 2024.

It meant annual price reductions eased from the 16% level seen in the previous quarter.

Customers continue to wrestle with broader financial pressures and so continue to look for ways to refresh their financial commitments, review the cover they have and save where they can.Steve Dukes, CEO at Confused.com

In the latest car insurance price index, drivers aged 17