 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Car premium reductions start to ease

cars
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

The average cost of comprehensive car insurance in the UK has dropped by £111 (13%) over the previous 12 months to £726, according to the latest data from Confused/WTW.

The three months to November saw just a 1% fall in premiums and was the smallest quarterly cut since the downward trend started in 2024.

It meant annual price reductions eased from the 16% level seen in the previous quarter.

Customers continue to wrestle with broader financial pressures and so continue to look for ways to refresh their financial commitments, review the cover they have and save where they can.Steve Dukes, CEO at Confused.com

In the latest car insurance price index, drivers aged 17

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Estate agents and lettings services
Home premiums flatten in Q4 – Pearson Ham

Combined home buildings and contents premiums slipped marginally in the fourth quarter of 2025 but the nearly flat results signalled a significant shift from the sharper cuts earlier in the year, according to the latest research by Pearson Ham.

Cyber crime
Coalition UK expands footprint

Cyber insurer Coalition has expanded its ability to deliver cover to organisations based in the Isle of Man, Jersey, Guernsey, the remaining Channel Islands, and Gibraltar.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: