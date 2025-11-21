Brokers warned HNW clients more likely to walk than ever if demands not met

The concept of “one size fits all is all but dead” in the private client market, according to Matthew Perkin, trading director, high net worth, art and collections at Hiscox.

Opening Insurance Age’s High Net Worth Forum in London yesterday, he told the audience of over 120 brokers “personalisation and proactivity” are also “no longer buzzwords, but essential and the hallmarks of success”.

And if companies fail to deliver on these aspects, customers are fair more susceptible to change provider than ever before.

Perkin noted: “The HNW market is changing; it is changing quite rapidly and in many some senses it is changing quite profoundly as well.

“As it evolves so too