Motor MGA KGM boosts Zurich deal to £2bn+ over five years

KGM has renewed its capacity deal with Zurich for a further five years tapping into backing for over £2bn in gross written premium, Insurance Age can reveal.

The motor specialist managing general agent, part of Howden-owned Dual, previously struck a five-year deal with the insurer which started in 2022 worth £700m making the new arrangement a considerable uplift.

KGM, which includes the Eridge and aurum brands, wrote approximately £298m of GWP last year. Its portfolio of motor products includes specialist and classic vehicles, motorcycles, agricultural motor vehicles and commercial fleet vehicles.

Through Eridge, it can also cater for specialist motor