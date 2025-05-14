Insurance Age

Biba 2025: Allianz to sell pet insurance through brokers

Serge Raffard_Allianz Holdings
Allianz is planning to enter the broker pet insurance market, Insurance Age can reveal.

However, it has no immediate plans to move into the high-net-worth market, although it is looking to increase the value of the properties its insures.

Speaking at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference earlier today, Serge Raffard, managing director of personal lines at Allianz, pictured, said: “[Broker pet] is coming soon. We discussed it last year because we are a market leader, and before my time we did it, but it was not successful because it was never a priority for anyone.

