Interview: Sue Coffey, Covéa

With no distractions and a clear strategy centred on five core products, Covéa personal lines director Sue Coffey tells Jonathan Swift the insurer is keen to grow its share of the regional broking market, by sticking to what it is good at.

Covéa personal lines director Sue Coffey is keen to stress – repeatedly during our chat – that the insurer is “open for business”.

In that sense she is no different to many insurance executives up and down the land mentioning the mantra of the moment as we close in on the annual British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference in Manchester in May.

For Coffey though, the proclamation comes on the back of a period that might have seen less resilient and determined people wave the white flag. But