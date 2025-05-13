Meet the MGA: Shape Underwriting

Mandy Hunt, managing director of Shape Underwriting, explains the logic behind rebranding the Clear MGA business; outlines its holistic approach to acquisitions; and pinpoints the importance of recruiting staff who understand collaboration, integrity and honesty.

You have previously spent 25 years at RSA. What attracted you to join Clear to run its MGA arm?

I think it’s always important to continue to challenge yourself and grow in your career and when I was offered the opportunity to set up the MGA division of Clear, it offered both.

Working with delegated arrangements, either MGA or sSchemes for a lot of my underwriting career, I understood their way of working and felt that I could really push this forward.

Clear only entered the MGA space in 2023 and