iCAN teams up with Insurance Age as official UK Broker Week partner

Insurance Age’s publisher Infopro Digital and UK Broker Week are delighted to announce that the Insurance Cultural Awareness Network has come on board as an official partner.

Founded in 2017, iCAN is the industry-wide, independent, volunteer-run network that supports multicultural inclusion across the insurance sector.

As part of its efforts to promote multicultural inclusion and progression, engage with allies, and celebrate the benefits of inclusion and diversity in the industry, iCAN will be exhibiting at Broker Expo during Broker Week at the Birmingham NEC on 12 October.

So please come along to meet and speak to the iCAN representatives on the day to find out