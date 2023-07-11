Insurance Age

iCAN teams up with Insurance Age as official UK Broker Week partner

Ajay Mistry
Brokerbility
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Insurance Age’s publisher Infopro Digital and UK Broker Week are delighted to announce that the Insurance Cultural Awareness Network has come on board as an official partner.

Founded in 2017, iCAN is the industry-wide, independent, volunteer-run network that supports multicultural inclusion across the insurance sector.

As part of its efforts to promote multicultural inclusion and progression, engage with allies, and celebrate the benefits of inclusion and diversity in the industry, iCAN will be exhibiting at Broker Expo during Broker Week at the Birmingham NEC on 12 October.

So please come along to meet and speak to the iCAN representatives on the day to find out

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on People

Graeme Trudgill on taking up the reins at Biba

Graeme Trudgill has committed to fighting strongly for brokers and to getting even more access to the Financial Conduct Authority for members as he takes up the role of CEO of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: