Covid BI claims payments hit £765.8m

Insurers have paid out over £765.8m in Covid-19 related business interruption claims since the conclusion of the test case, according to a fresh set of data from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The regulator revealed that providers had made initial payments for unsettled claims worth £289.5m and final settlements of £467.2m as of 5 June 2021.

Last month, FCA data showed that insurers had paid out a total of over £701m as of 5 May 2021, including £268.2m in interim payments and £433.1m