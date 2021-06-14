Covid BI claims payments hit £765.8m
Insurers have paid out over £765.8m in Covid-19 related business interruption claims since the conclusion of the test case, according to a fresh set of data from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
The regulator revealed that providers had made initial payments for unsettled claims worth £289.5m and final settlements of £467.2m as of 5 June 2021.
Last month, FCA data showed that insurers had paid out a total of over £701m as of 5 May 2021, including £268.2m in interim payments and £433.1m
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age's video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?
