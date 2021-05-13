Covid BI claims payments hit £701m
Insurers have paid out over £701m in Covid-19 related business interruption claims since the conclusion of the test case, according to a fresh set of data from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
The regulator revealed that providers had made initial payments for unsettled claims worth £268.2m and final settlements of £433.1m as of 5 May 2021.
Last month, FCA data showed that insurers had paid out a total of nearly of £600m as of 6 April 2021, including £247.7m in interim payments and £352
