Covid BI claims payments hit £701m

Insurers have paid out over £701m in Covid-19 related business interruption claims since the conclusion of the test case, according to a fresh set of data from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The regulator revealed that providers had made initial payments for unsettled claims worth £268.2m and final settlements of £433.1m as of 5 May 2021.

