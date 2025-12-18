 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

FCA commits to expanded work in response to Which? super-complaint

regulation-and-compliance

The Financial Conduct Authority has promised to do more work on improving claims handling and consumer understanding of cover in light of Which? hitting the watchdog with a super-complaint about the ‘broken’ home and travel insurance markets.

Which? submitted the super-complaint in September arguing “consumers cannot afford to wait any longer for action to fix the broken home and travel insurance markets”.

The main areas of focus were: poor claims-handling; inappropriate sales processes; and a lack of application and enforcement of FCA rules and other relevant law.

It was the first super-complaint from the consumer champions since 2016 when it targeted the banking industry.

In its immediate reaction, the FCA highlighted it had already

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Adam Clifford
AIG adds Clifford after Neal U-turn

American International Group has appointed Adam Clifford as CEO of international commercial insurance as he rejoins the insurer in the latest leadership development since the recruitment of John Neal was called off.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: