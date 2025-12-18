FCA commits to expanded work in response to Which? super-complaint

The Financial Conduct Authority has promised to do more work on improving claims handling and consumer understanding of cover in light of Which? hitting the watchdog with a super-complaint about the ‘broken’ home and travel insurance markets.

Which? submitted the super-complaint in September arguing “consumers cannot afford to wait any longer for action to fix the broken home and travel insurance markets”.

The main areas of focus were: poor claims-handling; inappropriate sales processes; and a lack of application and enforcement of FCA rules and other relevant law.

It was the first super-complaint from the consumer champions since 2016 when it targeted the banking industry.

In its immediate reaction, the FCA highlighted it had already