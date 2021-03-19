Pandemic pushes Ecclesiastical to 2020 loss

Ecclesiastical Insurance has reported a loss before tax of £15.7m in 2020, primarily driven by impacts from the pandemic.

This is compared to a pre-tax profit of £73.3m in the preceding year.

The general insurance underwriting business further revealed a combined operating ratio of 95.1%, a deterioration from the 91.1% posted in 2019.

Looking at the UK and Ireland, underwriting profits decreased to £12.3m (£20.4m), while its COR worsened to 92.5% (2019: 86.8%).

However, gross written premium