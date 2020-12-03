Markerstudy & Co-op confirm completion of £185m deal after two year wait
Markerstudy Group has completed its purchase of the Co-op Insurance underwriting business (CISGIL).
The transaction has taken almost two years to complete and the managing general agent’s £185m deal for Co-op was first announced back in January 2019.
Markerstudy detailed that the purchase is the beginning of a 13-year partnership to provide home and motor insurance products under the Co-op brand.
Sister title Post revealed that the organisation had gained Prudential Regulation Authority
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Kingfisher hits Fresh sellers with allegations of deceit
- News analysis: Never the same again?
- Barbon Insurance Group bought by PIB
- SME specialist Ballantyne Brokers launches
- Broker Exchange: Regulation deluge impacting some brokers’ survival chance
- Mint Insurance Brokers joins James Hallam's AR network
- Broker Exchange: Hard market issues exacerbated by "rowing back"of local decision making