Markerstudy & Co-op confirm completion of £185m deal after two year wait

Markerstudy Group has completed its purchase of the Co-op Insurance underwriting business (CISGIL).

The transaction has taken almost two years to complete and the managing general agent’s £185m deal for Co-op was first announced back in January 2019.

Markerstudy detailed that the purchase is the beginning of a 13-year partnership to provide home and motor insurance products under the Co-op brand.

Sister title Post revealed that the organisation had gained Prudential Regulation Authority