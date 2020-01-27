Gefion's solvency falls again after order from Danish regulator

The unrated provider was told to restate information in its annual report earlier this month.

Gefion Insurance’s solvency ratio for 2018 has fallen from 72% to 49% after it published corrected information for its 2018 annual report.

This followed an order from the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (DFSA) on 2 January stating that the provider cannot recognise the value of a particular reinsurance contract in 2018.

According to Gefion, the order has negatively affected the company’s technical result, result for the year and equity.

After the amendments Gefion’s equity per 31 December 2018 amounts to DKK minus 1.9m (minus £214,000).

Solvency

Gefion said in a statement: “The reinsurance contract classifies for recognition in the annual report for 2019 and thus the company’s results, equity, own funds, SCR and ratio of eligible own funds to meet the SCR are positively affected by the corresponding amounts in 2019.

“The DFSA has made its decision more than seven months after the company presented its annual report for 2018.”

The unrated motor insurer further stated that its solvency ratio as at 30 November 2019 is 86%.

The statement continued: “The company is actively working with potential investors to secure the necessary capital to restore its solvency ratio to above 1.0.

“As previously published in our comments to the DFSA’s order, we do not agree with the decision, which in our opinion is based on an incorrect assessment of the facts surrounding the conclusion of the reinsurance contract in question.”

Orders

Gefion was recently ordered by the regulator not to expand its scope of business, stating that it had not complied with its solvency capital requirement.

In December last year, the DFSA published a liquidity order in which the regulator stated that Gefion needed to have liquid assets of at least €5m (£4.2m) by the end of the month.

Insurance Age revealed earlier in January that the business had complied with the order following further investment from its shareholders.

The Danish regulator has previously ordered the provider to recalculate its solvency ratio, saying it was 105% as of 31 May, instead of the 130% Gefion posted in its solvency report in June.

In October last year, the business secured a €6m recapitalisation deal with funds managed by Fermat Capital Management.

The provider had been looking to recapitalise since the DFSA ordered it not to increase its volumes of business due to its solvency issues after it concluded an inspection of the business in July 2019.

In December 2019, UK-based motor MGA Pukka revealed that it had stopped writing new business with Gefion.

