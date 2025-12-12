US insurer to target new brokers with company market play

Westfield Specialty International has announced plans to expand its business from a Lloyd’s-only vehicle into the company market.

Subject to regulatory approval, Westfield Specialty said it would launch a Luxembourg subsidiary and use this platform to underwrite risks on company paper alongside its existing capacity within Syndicate 1200 at Lloyd’s.

The Luxembourg company is expected to write new business from April with a CEO appointment to lead the new company market operation expected in the coming months.

As a mutual-owned specialty insurer, we can take a multi-year view on growth and invest for the long term in building