FCA considers ban on dual pricing practices

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has slammed the home and motor insurance markets for not working well for all consumers, as it published its general insurance pricing practices interim report.

According to the FCA, around six million consumers are negatively impacted by dual pricing practices because they do not shop around. If those customers paid the average premium for their risk they could save around £1.2bn a year.

The regulator found that all types of customers were affected, but noted that this includes 1 in 3 people who are potentially vulnerable.

Super-complaint

The regulator launched its market study into GI pricing in October 2018, after charity Citizens Advice issued a super-complaint about loyalty pricing to the Competition and Markets Authority, naming home insurance as one of five sectors of concern.

Christopher Woolard, executive director of strategy and competition at the FCA, commented: “This market is not working well for all consumers. While a large number of people shop around, many loyal customers are not getting a good deal. We believe this affects around 6 million consumers.

“We have set out a package of potential remedies to ensure these markets are truly competitive and address the problems we have uncovered. We expect the industry to work with us as we do so.”

Findings

The FCA’s key findings include:

Insurers often sell policies at a discount to new customers and increase premiums when customers renew, targeting increases at those less likely to switch.

Six million policy holders paid high or very high prices in 2018, if they paid the average for their risk they would have saved £1.2 billion.

Longstanding customers pay more on average but loyalty is not the only issue – high prices were paid by some consumers who had been with their provider for less than 4 years.

One in 3 consumers in our consumer research who paid high prices showed at least one characteristic of vulnerability, such as having lower financial capability. For consumers who bought combined contents and building insurance, lower income consumers (below £30,000) pay higher margins than those with higher incomes.

People who pay high premiums are less likely to understand insurance or the impact that renewing has on their premium.

Firms engage in a range of practices that could make it more difficult for consumers to make informed decisions and could raise barriers to switching.

The FCA stated that the industry has acknowledged the need to address concerns about pricing practices and has been taking some steps to do this.

This includes the set of Guiding Principles and Action Points launched by the British Insurance Brokers’ Association and the Association for British Insurers.

However, the watchdog is now undertaking a range of activities to address the problems it has found.

It detailed that through new rules introduced in 2017, it has already improved renewal transparency for GI policies, which it said has resulted in “significant savings to customers”.

The regulator will now continue its work to make sure companies improve the oversight of their pricing practices and deliver the changes required.

Ban

It is also considering remedies to:

Tackle high premiums for consumers – this could include banning or restricting practices like raising prices for consumers who renew year on year or requiring firms to automatically move consumers to cheaper equivalent deals.

Stop practices that could discourage switching – including restricting the way that firms use automatic renewal.

Make firms be clear and transparent in their dealings with consumers - including improvements to the way firms communicate with their customers. The FCA is also considering whether firms should publish information about price differentials between their customers.

Harness the benefits of innovation in the longer-term, so that general insurance markets benefit positively from technological developments including Open Finance.

The FCA further invited feedback on the interim market study report by 15 November 2019. It aims to publish its final report and consultation on remedies in the first quarter of next year.

