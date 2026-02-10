 Skip to main content
Brokers have mixed reaction on Zurich/Beazley deal

Speech balloon and facial emotion icon - stock illustration
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 4 minutes

Insurance brokers have given a mixed response to the potential Zurich/Beazley deal highlighting the acquisition would create a “strong proposition” and could create opportunities but noted another competitor leaving the market as a medium-term worry.

Last week Zurich and Beazley announced the pair had reached an agreement in principle for a takeover worth potentially £8bn.

Zurich first made its intention to acquire Beazley public on 19 January when it submitted a proposal to the board of Beazley worth 1280 pence a share, valuing the insurer at £7.67bn.

It added a previous proposal submitted on 4 January 2026, and rejected on 16 January, was worth 1230 pence per share.

The revised offer was rejected on 22 January with Beazley revealing it had

