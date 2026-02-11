Covéa UK appoints Domart as CEO five months after naming Laurent in role

Philippe Domart has been appointed CEO of Covéa Insurance UK to take up the role on 1 April, in an abrupt about turn at the insurer.

The provider claimed that Domart, pictured, will succeed Georges De Macedo.

However in September last year it had revealed that Xavier Laurent would be De Macedo’s successor after a three-month handover.

According to his LinkedIn, Laurent served as CEO from September to December last year.

Quizzed on the sudden change, a spokesperson for Covéa told Insurance Age: “Georges De Macedo returned to France with his family and continued to serve as CEO of Covéa Insurance while the search for his successor