Motor claims hit £11.9bn in 2025

car crash

Motor insurers paid out £11.9bn in claims last year, according to data from the Association of British Insurers.

The figure for the final quarter came in at £2.9bn as the annual result reached 2.5 million claims.

The ABI detailed that motor insurance claims were largely driven by costs for damage to a vehicle, such as third-party damage, accidental damage and windscreen repairs.

The £11.9bn paid out in motor claims across 2025 highlights the pressure on the market, driven largely by the high cost of repairing today’s complex vehicles.Chris Bose, director of general insurance policy at the ABI

Payouts for

Speech balloon and facial emotion icon - stock illustration
Brokers have mixed reaction on Zurich/Beazley deal

Insurance brokers have given a mixed response to the potential Zurich/Beazley deal highlighting the acquisition would create a “strong proposition” and could create opportunities but noted another competitor leaving the market as a medium-term worry.

