Admiral Group acquires £80m digital fleet MGA Flock

Admiral Group has reached an agreement to acquire Flock, a data-driven fleet insurance specialist.

The transaction values the equity in Flock at £80m and is subject to regulatory approval.

Launched in 2016 and initially focused on usage-based drone insurance, Flock launched into – and then pivoted – to be a commercial motor fleet specialist after 2020.

Its last fund raise saw it take in $38m (£31.7m) in a series B