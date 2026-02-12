Admiral Group acquires £80m digital fleet MGA Flock
Admiral Group has reached an agreement to acquire Flock, a data-driven fleet insurance specialist.
The transaction values the equity in Flock at £80m and is subject to regulatory approval.
Launched in 2016 and initially focused on usage-based drone insurance, Flock launched into – and then pivoted – to be a commercial motor fleet specialist after 2020.
Its last fund raise saw it take in $38m (£31.7m) in a series B
