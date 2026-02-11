 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Commercial Express’ Pritchard on opportunities with brokers in MGU model move

Duncan Pritchard

Managing director of Commercial Express, Duncan Pritchard, shares its broker agency, digital platform and product expansion plans as the business moves to a managing general underwriter model after teaming up with Fortegra.

Insurance Age revealed the deal between the managing general agent and its new capacity partner earlier this week.

The partnership conversations started at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s conference in 2024 while Fortegra was going through its licensing process, Pritchard, pictured, reveals.

“We wanted to do that transition piece to an MGU, and we were looking for a partner that was quite ambitious to match what we wanted to do but wasn’t on every other MGA’s panel,” he says.

The

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Speech balloon and facial emotion icon - stock illustration
Brokers have mixed reaction on Zurich/Beazley deal

Insurance brokers have given a mixed response to the potential Zurich/Beazley deal highlighting the acquisition would create a “strong proposition” and could create opportunities but noted another competitor leaving the market as a medium-term worry.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: