Markel-backed niche MGA launches apprenticeship scheme

Purbeck Insurance Services has launched a new apprenticeship scheme coinciding with National Apprenticeship Week.

The managing general agent is running interviews until mid-March and expects to appoint up to two apprentices to start in mid-April.

The 18-month programme will see apprentices study for the Level 3 Insurance Practitioner qualification, delivered in partnership with training provider BPP.

Our new programme is designed to give individuals the opportunity to develop confidence and gain real-world experience, ultimately welcoming them into Purbeck as valued members of the team.Nick Linacre, claims