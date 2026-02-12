Intact UK&I COR ticks up in 2025

Intact UK & International has posted a 94.8% combined operating ratio for 2025, deteriorating from 92.8% the year before.

RSA was by bought by Canadian insurer Intact in 2021 with NIG – bought from Direct Line Group – added to the mix in 2024. The rebrand to Intact went through in October last year.

The group revealed that direct premiums written in the UK&I arm went up to CAD$4.82bn (£2.6bn), from CAD$4.78bn. However, the insurer acknowledged that stripping out the effect of exchange rates this was actually a 4% drop.

Last year, we achieved several important milestones including uniting our global operations under