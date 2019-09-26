Bayles pledges continued broker focus after Aviva management reshuffle

Aviva chief distribution officer, Phil Bayles, says new commercial lines structure will make it easier for brokers to know where to go.

Brokers will not see any negative side-effects following Aviva’s latest management shuffle, according to chief distribution officer, Phil Bayles.

The provider announced yesterday (25 September) that it had reshuffled its top teams as a result of its decision to separate the management of its GI and life businesses.

Bayles described the move as an evolution of Aviva’s structure and explained that the only difference for brokers will be the bringing together of Aviva’s SME and global and specialty businesses.

Sense

He told Insurance Age: “It will make sense to brokers. At the moment they’re trying to navigate the business and it’s not always clear where they should go.

“There can be complicated risks that are small and large risks that are easy. We had created a kind of false barrier. This will remove any friction and create a single business.”

The commercial lines business will be led by Patrick Tiernan, while Gareth Hemming will take charge of personal lines.

“Gareth will have oversight of all personal lines activities, which will make everything more coherent,” Bayles continued.

Brokers

Meanwhile, Bayles and his team will continue to work with brokers. He explained that his role had been expanded to also include other types of distribution, including banking relationships.

“But it’s not going to be a distraction, my focus will always on brokers,” Bayles promised.

The reshuffle will also see Rob Townend, managing director of UK GI, leave the business at the end of the year.

Bayles commented: “I will miss Rob. I joined Aviva 17 years ago and have known him since then and I’ve worked very closely with him for the last three years. This was his choice and I wish him the best for the future.”

He declined to comment on what Townend will do next, but stated: “He’s not leaving because he’s going somewhere else.”

Restructure

The separation of GI and life is aimed at cutting costs and the business announced in June that it would cut 1,800 jobs over the next three years.

The insurer has reported a number of management changes since Maurice Tulloch took up the reins as CEO in March this year.

In April Aviva’s CEO UK Insurance, Andy Briggs, left the business and will be on gardening leave until 30 October this year.

This morning (26 September) Aviva confirmed that Jason Windsor had taken the chief financial officer and executive director roles effective immediately. He had been interim CFO since 1 July.

