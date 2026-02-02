 Skip to main content
Aviva launches HNW in Lloyd’s

Lloyds

Aviva’s high-net-worth business, Aviva Private Clients, has launched in the Lloyd’s market in a move the insurer claimed “creates new opportunities for brokers”.

Last May Ann Owen, managing director of APC, told Insurance Age the provider was on a “transformation journey”.

The latest step enhances APC’s established HNW propositions allowing customers to safeguard their overseas exposures, Aviva detailed.

APC was launched on the Lloyd’s platform on a phased basis from 1 January 2026 and can be written in multiple currencies, including Pounds, Euros, Dollars and the Swiss Franc, with premiums starting from £25,000.

Cover is available exclusively through Lloyd

