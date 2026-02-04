 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Collinson supports digital bank Chase’s UK insurance entry

chase bank uk
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Collinson Insurance has secured a new partnership with digital bank Chase.

The deal will see the specialist travel and parametric insurance provider support the JP Morgan owned firm’s entry into the UK insurance market with the launch of Chase’s new insurance bundle for domestic customers. 

The Chase Protect options include worldwide travel insurance, mobile phone insurance, and AA UK breakdown cover, available at a fixed monthly rate of £12.50.

Customers can purchase and manage their cover, and submit any claims via the Chase app.

This is an exciting partnership for

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insurer

Lloyds
Aviva launches HNW in Lloyd’s

Aviva’s high-net-worth business, Aviva Private Clients, has launched in the Lloyd’s market in a move the insurer claimed “creates new opportunities for brokers”.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: