Collinson supports digital bank Chase’s UK insurance entry

Collinson Insurance has secured a new partnership with digital bank Chase.

The deal will see the specialist travel and parametric insurance provider support the JP Morgan owned firm’s entry into the UK insurance market with the launch of Chase’s new insurance bundle for domestic customers.

The Chase Protect options include worldwide travel insurance, mobile phone insurance, and AA UK breakdown cover, available at a fixed monthly rate of £12.50.

Customers can purchase and manage their cover, and submit any claims via the Chase app.

This is an exciting partnership for