DCL restructures new business teams to align closer with brokers

Specialist motor MGA Direct Commercial (DCL) has restructured its operation to create two new business teams tailored to different broker propositions.

This has seen the formation of a retail new business division in Chelmsford focusing on higher-volume, more standardised commercial motor risks, led by heads of retail new business Ian White and Aidan Cunningham.

Separately, a wholesale and London market team will handle more complex commercial motor placements that require deeper underwriting engagement, led by head of new business Matt Pollen and London market new business underwriter Steve Knights.

White joined the business in October last year