Aviva enhances Minifleet on Fast Trade to cover more vehicles

Aviva has enhanced its Minifleet proposition to allow brokers to place up to 20 vehicles at new business on its proprietary Fast Trade platform.

It has also included the capability to accommodate up to 30 vehicles mid‑term or at renewal covering a broad spectrum from vans, cars and HGVs; to specialist use cases, supporting special types (e.g., vehicles manufactured to operate primarily as a tool, such as forklifts and diggers) and agricultural vehicles.

Broker feedback

Aviva stressed the proposition “continues to be shaped by broker feedback”, highlighting it has accepted NCD conversions since the product was launched 14 years ago and also