Beazley shares hit new high as Zurich reveals 1.5% stake in Lloyd’s target

Shares in listed Lloyd’s insurer Beazley hit 1,173 pence yesterday [2 February] after prospective suitor Zurich revealed it had acquired a 1.47% stake in the business as of 30 January.

In a Public Opening Position Disclosure By A Party To An Offer statement Zurich noted it now owned and/or controlled 8,866,051 ordinary shares in Beazley.

This gives it a stake worth over £100m.

Shares in Beazley opened trading this morning [3 February] at 1163 pence per share, up 2.54% (28.75 pence) in the last week.

RelatedBeazley reveals it rejected higher £8.4bn Zurich proposal in 2025 as it dismisses latest approach 

Lloyd’s insurer Beazley’s board has rejected Zurich’s recent £7.67bn takeover

