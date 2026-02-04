UK commercial softening accelerated to 7% in Q4

The commercial insurance market in the UK softened by 7% in the final quarter of last year, in its eighth drop in a row, according to research by Marsh.

The decline was the biggest measured in 2025, having been stuck at 6% in all the previous quarters.

It was again more severe than the worldwide measure in the broker’s Global Market Insurance Index which came in at 4% for Q4.

Every single line in the UK dropped during the three months, led by cyber which registered a 12% decrease. Rates in the cyber market have been on the slide for two years with Marsh noting there remains “ample” capacity.

The second largest faller was the property sector where