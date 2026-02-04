 Skip to main content
Zurich reaches agreement with Beazley over potential £8bn takeover

Zurich and Beazley have reached an agreement in principle for a deal worth potentially £8bn, clearing the way for a formal bid.

Under the terms of the proposal, Beazley shareholders would be entitled to receive a total value of up to 1,335 pence per Beazley share.

This comprises an offer price of 1,310 pence in cash, and Beazley paying its shareholders permitted dividend(s) in respect of the year ended 31 December 2025 of up to 25 pence prior to completion.

Zurich is clearly trying to ‘bear hug’ Beazley. They obviously think they are offering a price that is high enough for target shareholders to put pressure on the

