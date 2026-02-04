 Skip to main content
Peach partners with Paragon on property

Niche commercial insurer Peach has partnered with insurtech managing general agent Paragon, to provide capacity for its non-standard household and residential let property products.

Peach, a trading style of NPA Insurance, rebranded from Peach PI in 2024 to signal its wider appetite across property and liability.

Last year it partnered with Yutree on a property owners binder and also teamed up with the likes of Alan Boswell on a complementary therapy scheme, extended its backing for Starpeak’s hairdressing insurance offering, and provided capacity to Roots Contractor Insurance.

In November, as reported by Insurance Age, AM Best gave NPA Insurance a B++ financial strength

