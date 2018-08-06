CII begins investigation into Paul Asplin after fraud conviction

However, it is understood Asplin resigned membership following his conviction.

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has formally begun its investigation into ex-Das chief executive officer Paul Asplin, Insurance Age can reveal.

Asplin was found guilty of fraud at Southwark Crown Court on 13 July and sentenced to seven years in jail. He has also been disqualified from serving as a company director for 12 years.

He became a member of the CII in February 1995.

The CII confirmed a formal process had begun. Insurance Age understands that the investigation has started despite Asplin resigning his membership following his conviction.

Insurance Age has been unable to clarify the impact this might have upon the investigation.

Process

The professional body stated its disciplinary process is designed to “uphold the standards and reputation of the insurance industry”.

A CII spokesperson could not disclose a timeline for the investigation into Asplin, stating it depended on a number of different factors.

“Each case is individual so until we start going into it we don’t know. We have to make sure the investigation is thorough.”

Breaches

According to the organisation its most common ethical breaches include cheating on exams and plagiarism and a likely punishment for these cases is that the person involved is not allowed to sit exams for a period of time.

For the most serious breaches, such as fraud, members might be stripped of their membership and/or Chartered status.

The spokesperson concluded: “Fraud is not a common occurrence for us. The serious cases are few and far between.”

The CII has previously noted that the process will begin with an investigation to collate evidence and that Asplin would have the opportunity to offer evidence or mitigation before a decision is reached.

Legal director Liam Russell will oversee the process along with a disciplinary and appeals pool made up of external specialists.

Asplin left Das in 2015 and is currently listed as “inactive” on the Financial Conduct Authority’s website.

