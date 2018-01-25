ABI: Carillion collapse to cost trade credit insurers £31m

Association says industry is to pay over £30m to help suppliers recover.

Trade credit insurers are expected to pay an estimated £31m in total to help firms in the supply chain recover from the collapse of Carillion, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

Trade credit insurance covers businesses against the risks of not being paid for goods or services that they sell following an insolvency, protracted default or political upheaval.

According to the ABI trade credit insurers paid out £210m to firms in 2016 due to non-payment.

Carillion, which employs around 43,000 people in the UK, Canada and Middle East, and uses around 30,000 suppliers went bust last week.

Lifeline

Mark Shepherd, assistant director, head of property, commercial and specialist lines at the ABI, said: “The demise of Carillion is a powerful reminder of how trade credit insurance can be a lifeline for businesses in these uncertain trading times.

“This insurance is an essential business tool that helps firms trade and expand in the UK and overseas. For all businesses, large or small, bad debt could easily put their day-to-day operations at risk, threatening the jobs of their employees.”

He continued: “One insolvency can risk a domino effect to hundreds of firms in the supply chain.

“Trade credit insurance is an essential resource that provides businesses with the confidence to trade, secure in the knowledge they are financially protected when insolvencies occur.”

