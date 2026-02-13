 Skip to main content
Flock CEO Klinger outlines broker growth plan after Admiral deal

Ed Klinger

Flock CEO Ed Leon Klinger has outlined that it is keen to grow its broker base following its acquisition by the Admiral Group.

Earlier this week, the specialist motor managing general agent insurtech was bought by the listed insurance group’s venture-building arm, Admiral Pioneer, representing the subsidiary’s first deal.

The transaction valued the equity in Flock at £80m and will see its 65 staff join a portfolio of businesses that include Veygo, a short-term motor specialist targeting learner and new drivers, as well as Admiral Business, a direct small business insurer.

Linked with the deal, Admiral will become Flock’s

