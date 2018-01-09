David Gauke MP takes on Justice Secretary role

He replaces David Lidington and takes over the responsibility for how the discount rate is set.

David Gauke MP has been appointed as Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, following a cabinet reshuffle on 8 January.

Gauke most recently served as Secretary of State for Work and Pensions from June 2017 to January 2018.

Prior to this he was Chief Secretary of the Treasury until June 2017, after previously having held the position of Financial Secretary to the Treasury until July 2016.

He has also served as Shadow Treasury Minister in 2007, where he focused on tax policy.

Gauke replaces David Lidington MP, who had been Justice Secretary since June last year.

In turn, Lidington took over the role from Liz Truss following the snap general election on 8 June 2017 and his appointment was welcomed by the insurance industry.

Discount rate

Truss was Lord Chancellor when the discount or Ogden rate was cut from 2.5% to minus 0.75% earlier in 2017, and among other tasks Gauke inherits responsibility for the proposed changes to how the rate is set.

Steve White, chief executive officer of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba), welcomed the appointment, adding: “He takes up his new position as the Ministry of Justice is already progressing various matters including the review of Ogden where draft clauses to change the way the discount rate is set have been put forward and we will be re-iterating our support of them when we make contact with the Minister.

“His experience as a lawyer and in Treasury suggest he will understand many of the issues affecting insurance brokers and we look forward to meeting him in due course to discuss Ogden and other matters affecting our sector.”

Measures

The rate change had a significant impact on the insurance industry and left insurers slashing their profits to cover additional personal injury pay outs and in March 2017 a consultation on Ogden was launched.

Last September Lidington unveiled measures to change the way the discount rate is calculated.

The changes have yet to be approved by Parliament but the new system could move the rate to in the region of 0% to 1%.

At the end of November 2017, Biba warned that further delays to a decision on how the discount rate is set would “exacerbate” the problems already caused by the shock size of the reduction.

