Aviva "disappointed" after watchdog bans Aviva Drive app ad

The Advertising Standard's Authority stated that the ad featuring ex-Formula One driver David Coulthard promotes irresponsible driving.

Aviva has expressed its disappointment after an advert starring ex-Formula One driver David Coulthard has been banned by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) for promoting reckless driving.

The 60-second long ad for the Aviva Drive telematics app featured Coulthard, as a taxi driver, driving at excessive speeds whilst performing various stunts on public roads.

It further featured on-screen text that stated “WARNING Conducted under a controlled environment. Do not attempt to recreate”.

The ASA stated that it had received 58 complaints about the advert, challenging whether it encouraged dangerous and irresponsible driving.

It upheld its decision that “the ad must not appear again in its current form”.

Disappointed

An Aviva spokesperson said: “It’s always our intention to comply with advertising guidelines so we’re disappointed by the ASA’s ruling, but we will, of course, abide by the ASA’s decision.

“The advert has not been shown since June 2017 and it won’t be aired again.

“Road safety is hugely important to Aviva and we have done a lot of work, particularly over the last two years, to help promote safer driving.”

The same spokesperson continued: “We wanted to produce an advert which presented this idea in a completely different way, but still stayed true to the principles of safer driving by encouraging people to use our app which monitors their driving skills and rewards safer motorists.

“However, we appreciate that some viewers felt the advert may have sent out the wrong message.

“We are absolutely committed to helping make Britain’s roads safer and we will continue to develop new initiatives with this goal in mind.”

Risk of danger

The ruling from the ASA read: “We considered that the ad primarily focused on the high speed and stunts performed by the car, which consequently overshadowed the ‘warning’ and ‘experiment’ on-screen texts that appeared at the start of the ad along with the ad’s underlying message that safe drivers could benefit from a saving with Aviva’s car insurance.

“Furthermore, the manner in which the car was driven was extremely reckless and given it was performed in a regular vehicle and on public roads whilst showing other vehicles to be in motion, were scenes that could potentially be emulated by viewers, putting themselves and others at a significant risk of danger by driving hazardously and in an irresponsible manner.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.