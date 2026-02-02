SME MGA outlines mission to ‘empower’ brokers as it opens for business
Kovrilo, an MGA incubated by Mission that provides bespoke, modular commercial cover for UK SMEs, has formally launched.
Led by the ex-Jensten pair of Tim Smith and Sonia Habib, Kovrilo claims its goal “is to put control back in the hands of brokers and their clients with a dynamic underwriting and a claims-led service model”.
The platform’s modular format aims to allow clients to pick the cover they need, from property and liability to cyber, legal, and terrorism, eliminating what Kovrilo describe as unnecessary contracts and hidden fees.
It added brokers should also benefit from “instant quotes, automated document
