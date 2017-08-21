Ageas teams up with CDL on Flood Re solution

Insurer says aim is to extend broker access to the scheme.

Ageas has gone live with a Flood Re solution developed by software provider CDL, stating the move will extend broker access to the flood reinsurance scheme.

The provider stated that its home products, House Guard Extra and House Guard Prestige, were now backed by Flood Re through the new solution.

François-Xavier Boisseau, chief executive, insurance at Ageas UK, commented: “As an original member of the Flood Re scheme, we are delighted that our Flood Re-backed home insurance products are live with CDL, enabling brokers to give more customers in flood-risk areas access to the scheme.”

According to the insurer, CDL’s solution connects to the Flood Re hub at point-of-quote and change of address, meaning an automated decision can be made in real time on whether the flood peril can be ceded to the reinsurance scheme.

Access

Andy Bord, chief executive at Flood Re, said: “Boosting market access to Flood Re is one of our key priorities, and we are pleased that CDL and Ageas have taken this step to further extend access to the benefits of the scheme to brokers and their customers.”

Nigel Phillips, commercial director at CDL, added: “Our Flood Re solution enables insurers and brokers to further increase the availability of affordable cover for homeowners at risk of flooding.

“We’re committed to driving forward the industry’s agenda on flooding, and are excited to be working with Flood Re and our insurer partners to ensure that every customer living in a flood-prone area is supported by the scheme.”

Brokers

CDL has previously teamed up with Axa on a Flood Re integrated solution, which it said would give brokers greater choice in how they access the scheme.

The Flood Re scheme was launched in April 2016 with the aim to increase the availability and affordability of home insurance for households in flood risk areas.

In July this year, Flood Re stated it was looking to work more closely with brokers, however brokers noted they were still unsure on Floor Re distribution.

